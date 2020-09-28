Critical Review: New Dover Capital (OTCMKTS:NDVR) & Arcimoto (OTCMKTS:FUV)

New Dover Capital (OTCMKTS:NDVR) and Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get New Dover Capital alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for New Dover Capital and Arcimoto, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Dover Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Arcimoto 0 1 5 0 2.83

Arcimoto has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.63%. Given Arcimoto’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arcimoto is more favorable than New Dover Capital.

Profitability

This table compares New Dover Capital and Arcimoto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Dover Capital N/A N/A N/A Arcimoto -840.39% -224.42% -102.88%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Dover Capital and Arcimoto’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Dover Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Arcimoto $990,000.00 203.73 -$15.34 million ($0.85) -7.53

New Dover Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arcimoto.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.7% of Arcimoto shares are held by institutional investors. 34.7% of Arcimoto shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Arcimoto beats New Dover Capital on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Dover Capital

New Dover Capital Corp. manufactures and sells custom V-twin motorcycles. The company offers its products through dealers in the United States and Canada. It also operates an online store for parts and accessories, including forward controls, machine gas caps, complaint engines, and billet headlights. New Dover Capital Corp. was formerly known as Ultra Motorcycle Company LLC and changed its name to New Dover Capital Corp. in August 2007. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Mira Loma, California. As of May 2001, New Dover Capital Corp. is in reorganization.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc. in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for New Dover Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Dover Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.