Critical Review: Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) vs. Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ovintiv and Marathon Oil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovintiv $6.73 billion 0.33 $234.00 million $3.29 2.63 Marathon Oil $5.19 billion 0.66 $480.00 million $0.75 5.75

Marathon Oil has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ovintiv. Ovintiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marathon Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.8% of Ovintiv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.7% of Marathon Oil shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Ovintiv shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Marathon Oil shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ovintiv and Marathon Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovintiv -56.12% 3.58% 1.58% Marathon Oil -16.03% -3.67% -2.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ovintiv and Marathon Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovintiv 1 15 5 0 2.19 Marathon Oil 4 18 4 0 2.00

Ovintiv presently has a consensus price target of $13.03, suggesting a potential upside of 50.40%. Marathon Oil has a consensus price target of $7.77, suggesting a potential upside of 80.33%. Given Marathon Oil’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marathon Oil is more favorable than Ovintiv.

Volatility and Risk

Ovintiv has a beta of 4.06, meaning that its stock price is 306% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Oil has a beta of 3.22, meaning that its stock price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ovintiv beats Marathon Oil on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ovintiv Company Profile

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved developed reserves totaling 752 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and estimated proved undeveloped reserves totaling 529 mmboe. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

