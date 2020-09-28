Critical Survey: China Agri-Business (OTCMKTS:CHBU) versus Mosaic (OTCMKTS:MOS)

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) and China Agri-Business (OTCMKTS:CHBU) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mosaic and China Agri-Business’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mosaic $8.91 billion 0.79 -$1.07 billion $0.19 97.84 China Agri-Business N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

China Agri-Business has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mosaic.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mosaic and China Agri-Business, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mosaic 0 9 10 0 2.53 China Agri-Business 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mosaic currently has a consensus price target of $16.94, suggesting a potential downside of 8.85%. Given Mosaic’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Mosaic is more favorable than China Agri-Business.

Volatility and Risk

Mosaic has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Agri-Business has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.6% of Mosaic shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Mosaic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mosaic and China Agri-Business’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mosaic -12.92% -0.64% -0.31% China Agri-Business N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Mosaic beats China Agri-Business on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names. The company also produces and sells potash for use in the manufacturing of mixed crop nutrients and animal feed ingredients, and for industrial use; and for use in the de-icing and as a water softener regenerant, as well as fluorosilicic acid for water fluoridation. In addition, it provides nitrogen-based crop nutrients and animal feed ingredients, and other ancillary services; and purchases and sells phosphates, potash, and nitrogen products. The company sells its products to wholesale distributors, retail chains, cooperatives, independent retailers, and national accounts. The Mosaic Company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota.

About China Agri-Business

China Agri-Business, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of non-toxic fertilizer, bactericide, and fungicide products used for farming in the People's Republic of China. The company offers organic biochemical agricultural application products, including Xinsheng Luyuan, a line of fertilizer products whose primary function is to increase agricultural production; Xinsheng Lufeng, a line of organic soil amendment products that acts as a bactericide; and Xinsheng Huang-jin-gai, a line of amino acid fertilizer products designed to help crops absorb calcium and to enhance their quality. It also provides Xinsheng Jia-tian-xia, a line of humic acid fertilizer products designed to enhance the quality of crops; and Xinsheng Bai-le, a line of amino acid fertilizer products designed to provide supplementary micro-nutrients to crops, and to help crops grow with balanced nutrition. In addition, the company manufactures other agrochemical products, including diafenthiuron, prochloraz, and seed coating agents and preparations. China Agri-Business, Inc. sells its products primarily through wholesale and retail distributors. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Xian, the People's Republic of China.

