Critical Survey: Jerrick Media (NASDAQ:CRTD) vs. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Jerrick Media (NASDAQ:CRTD) and Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Jerrick Media alerts:

Jerrick Media has a beta of -0.62, suggesting that its share price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Jerrick Media and Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jerrick Media -1,139.34% N/A -407.82% Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt -62.28% -58.01% -17.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Jerrick Media and Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jerrick Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt 0 0 4 0 3.00

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a consensus price target of $20.75, indicating a potential upside of 41.64%. Given Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt is more favorable than Jerrick Media.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.3% of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Jerrick Media shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.8% of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jerrick Media and Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jerrick Media $450,000.00 20.64 -$8.03 million ($2.94) -0.95 Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt $55.36 million 3.35 -$31.67 million ($1.13) -12.96

Jerrick Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jerrick Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt beats Jerrick Media on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jerrick Media Company Profile

Jerrick is a holding company that develops technology-based solutions designed to solve for challenges that have resulted from disruption and evolution within the broad media and content generation environment. Its flagship product Vocal is a long-form, digital publishing platform focused on supporting content creators with content management tools that are embedded within digital communities. Vocal is architected to enable targeted marketing of branded content and e-commerce opportunities, engineered by its in-house creative agency, Vocal for Brands. Jerrick is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc., a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels. The company also distributes movies and television series to consumers through license agreements in various media, such as theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD, mobile, and new digital media platforms; and owns the copyright or long-term distribution rights to approximately 1,500 television series and feature films. In addition, it creates and distributes video content under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cos Cob, Connecticut. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul Productions, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Jerrick Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerrick Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.