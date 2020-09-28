Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

TSE CRR.UN opened at C$13.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 19.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.58. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$9.26 and a twelve month high of C$16.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.82.

In other Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton purchased 13,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$175,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$500,500.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

