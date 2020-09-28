Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.55.

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Crown from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of Crown stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.62. The company had a trading volume of 23,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,838. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.40. Crown has a twelve month low of $42.97 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.29.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Crown had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Crown news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $417,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 8,022.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 501.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 1,421.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.