Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CryoLife, Inc. is a leader in medical device manufacturing and distribution and in the processing and distribution of implantable living human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries. It operates throughout the U.S. and internationally. CryoLife manufactures and distributes BioGlue Surgical Adhesive, an FDA-approved adjunct to sutures and staples for use in adult patients in open surgical repair of large vessels. BioGlue is also CE marked in Europe for use in soft tissue repair and has received additional marketing approvals in several other countries throughout the world. CryoLife’s BioFoam Surgical Matrix is CE marked in Europe for use as an adjunct to hemostasis in cardiovascular surgery and on abdominal parenchymal tissues (liver and spleen) when control of bleeding by ligature or conventional methods is ineffective or impractical. CryoLife distributes PerClot, a powdered hemostat, in Europe and other select international countries. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CRY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Cryolife in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cryolife in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cryolife from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cryolife currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.40.

CRY stock opened at $18.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.08. The firm has a market cap of $699.99 million, a P/E ratio of -61.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 5.87. Cryolife has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $31.77.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cryolife had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $53.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cryolife will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John E. Davis bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.65 per share, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 70,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,009.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Cryolife during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cryolife by 37.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cryolife by 272.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Cryolife by 577.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Cryolife in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

