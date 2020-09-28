Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.18 Billion

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 27th. During the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a total market cap of $3.18 billion and approximately $67.01 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto.com Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001435 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Bibox, DDEX and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00042548 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006863 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $504.43 or 0.04621691 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009174 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00057073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033482 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002114 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is a token. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,303,196,347 tokens. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain . The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Fatbtc, Dcoin, CPDAX, Upbit, OKEx, Huobi Korea, OceanEx, GOPAX, Bithumb, ABCC, HitBTC, BigONE, DigiFinex, Bithumb Global, KuCoin, Indodax, BiteBTC, CoinTiger, Huobi Global, Bittrex, DDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

