Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Crypto.com Coin token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00001435 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, GOPAX, BigONE and Bithumb. Crypto.com Coin has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and $63.45 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042347 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006648 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.79 or 0.04839183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009201 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00056596 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00033830 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO:CRO) is a token. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,325,114,155 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain

Crypto.com Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, GOPAX, Bibox, Huobi Korea, ABCC, CPDAX, DDEX, Bithumb Global, Indodax, Huobi Global, OceanEx, BigONE, Bittrex, Upbit, OKEx, IDEX, Bithumb, HitBTC, CoinTiger, Dcoin, Fatbtc, KuCoin and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

