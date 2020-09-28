Cryptoindex.com 100 Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $15,544.00 (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 28th. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market cap of $26.75 million and $15,544.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00003938 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Instant Bitex. In the last week, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded 46.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cryptoindex.com 100 alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042373 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006596 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.41 or 0.04836723 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009201 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00056539 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00033712 BTC.

About Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) is a token. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,480 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex . The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptoindex.com 100 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptoindex.com 100 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptoindex.com 100 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.