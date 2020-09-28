CryptoPing Trading Up 43.9% This Week (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $24,240.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoPing token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00002497 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. In the last week, CryptoPing has traded 43.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00099545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00241064 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00039659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.44 or 0.01579486 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00196408 BTC.

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing’s genesis date was May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC, Tidex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

