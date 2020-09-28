CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 8,200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CSR in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get CSR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSRLF opened at $2.95 on Monday. CSR has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.46.

CSR Limited manufactures and supplies building products for residential and commercial construction in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Building Products, Glass, Aluminium, and Property segments. The Building Products segment offers lightweight systems, such as Gyprock plasterboard, Hebel autoclaved aerated concrete products, Cemintel fibre cement, Himmel Interior Systems, and Rondo rolled formed steel products; and insulation products comprising Bradford and Martini insulation, Bradford energy solutions, and Edmonds ventilation systems, as well as bricks and roofing products, and AFS walling systems.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for CSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.