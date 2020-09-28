CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Raised to “Buy” at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $95.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CSX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CSX from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CSX has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.28.

Get CSX alerts:

NASDAQ CSX opened at $78.08 on Friday. CSX has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,478,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,002,638.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,888,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,916. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,113,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,682,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of CSX by 6.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at about $12,125,000. 73.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.