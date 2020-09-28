Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Receives $14.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CURLF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Curaleaf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Curaleaf stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.11. The stock had a trading volume of 435,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,951. Curaleaf has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average of $5.99.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It cultivates, processes, markets, and/or dispenses a range of cannabis products in various operating markets, including flower, pre-rolls and flower pods, dry-herb vaporizer cartridges, concentrates for vaporizing, concentrates for dabbing, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

