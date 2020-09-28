Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th.
Curtiss-Wright has raised its dividend payment by 26.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Curtiss-Wright has a payout ratio of 10.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to earn $7.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.2%.
CW opened at $93.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.81 and a 200 day moving average of $95.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $149.90.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.
About Curtiss-Wright
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.
