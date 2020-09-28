CV Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Receives $1.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

CV Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:CVSI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.13.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $0.95 price target on shares of CV Sciences in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cowen started coverage on CV Sciences in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $0.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CV Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

CVSI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 97,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,054. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $50.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.15. CV Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $2.71.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). CV Sciences had a negative return on equity of 66.63% and a negative net margin of 51.38%. The company had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CV Sciences will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

CV Sciences Company Profile

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates through two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceuticals. The Consumer Products segment manufactures, markets, and sells consumer products containing hemp-based cannabidiol oil under the PlusCBD brand in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and vape.

