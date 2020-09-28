CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.93.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTMX. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 141.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 133.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTMX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.70. 7,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,739. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.60.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $16.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.40 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.68% and a negative net margin of 73.51%. Equities analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

