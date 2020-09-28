Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Cytosorbents from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.17.

Shares of Cytosorbents stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. Cytosorbents has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $340.09 million, a PE ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.62.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 53.56% and a negative return on equity of 122.99%. The company had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytosorbents will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTSO. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 699,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 228,050 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter valued at $1,052,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 111,713 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 2nd quarter valued at $733,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the 1st quarter valued at $538,000. Institutional investors own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

