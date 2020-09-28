Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Cytosorbents from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.17.
Shares of Cytosorbents stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. Cytosorbents has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $340.09 million, a PE ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.62.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTSO. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 699,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 228,050 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter valued at $1,052,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 111,713 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 2nd quarter valued at $733,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the 1st quarter valued at $538,000. Institutional investors own 26.11% of the company’s stock.
Cytosorbents Company Profile
Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.
