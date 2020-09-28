DAD Chain (DAD) Price Reaches $0.21

DAD Chain (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. In the last seven days, DAD Chain has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DAD Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002395 BTC on popular exchanges. DAD Chain has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $851,736.00 worth of DAD Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00042437 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006813 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.38 or 0.04628309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009151 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00056921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00033420 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002114 BTC.

DAD Chain (DAD) is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,948,331 tokens. The official website for DAD Chain is dad.one . DAD Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD Chain’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain

DAD Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

