DAEX Market Cap Hits $1.53 Million (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One DAEX token can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including LBank and Indodax. DAEX has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $2,144.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAEX has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00042516 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006845 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $506.38 or 0.04639274 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009171 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00057096 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00033499 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002113 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

