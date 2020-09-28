DAEX Reaches Market Cap of $1.60 Million (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One DAEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax and LBank. During the last seven days, DAEX has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. DAEX has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $1,712.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042348 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006621 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $525.08 or 0.04822346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009199 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00056514 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00033818 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

