Dai Reaches Market Capitalization of $928.35 Million (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. During the last week, Dai has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Dai token can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00009263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, YoBit, Radar Relay and OasisDEX. Dai has a total market capitalization of $928.35 million and $46.43 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dai alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00242256 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00099144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00039526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.14 or 0.01555094 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00193427 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 916,560,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 916,060,767 tokens. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, AirSwap, Ethfinex, Gatecoin, Bibox, DDEX, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, Gate.io, OasisDEX, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.