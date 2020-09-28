Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €51.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DAI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €44.33 ($52.16).

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €44.19 ($51.98) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion and a PE ratio of -158.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €43.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €35.35. Daimler has a 1 year low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 1 year high of €54.50 ($64.12).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

