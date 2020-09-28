Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Daimler from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Daimler from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.
Daimler stock opened at $51.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a PE ratio of -185.68 and a beta of 1.67. Daimler has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $60.00.
About Daimler
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.
