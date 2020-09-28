Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Daimler from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Daimler from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Daimler stock opened at $51.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a PE ratio of -185.68 and a beta of 1.67. Daimler has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $60.00.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $33.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Daimler had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. Research analysts forecast that Daimler will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

