Daimler’s (DDAIF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Societe Generale in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

DDAIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank raised Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Daimler in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Daimler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Daimler alerts:

OTCMKTS DDAIF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.99. The company had a trading volume of 38,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,700. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.19. The firm has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.68 and a beta of 1.67.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $33.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Daimler had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Daimler will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.