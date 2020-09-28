Daimler’s (DDAIF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Societe Generale in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
DDAIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank raised Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Daimler in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Daimler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
OTCMKTS DDAIF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.99. The company had a trading volume of 38,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,700. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.19. The firm has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.68 and a beta of 1.67.
Daimler Company Profile
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.
