Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) Short Interest Update

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 95.1% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DTRC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.38. 38,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,714. Dakota Territory Resource has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32.

In other Dakota Territory Resource news, major shareholder Richard Lynn Bachman sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total transaction of $68,750.00.

Dakota Territory Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States. It holds 100% interests in three mineral properties, including the Blind Gold, City Creek, and Homestake Paleoplacer properties covering a total of approximately 3,341 acres located in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

