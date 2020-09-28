Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $95.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Cracker Barrel have underperformed the industry so far this year. The dismal performance was primarily owing to the coronavirus crisis. The company suspended its dividend and stock buyback programs due to the pandemic. Recently, the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues beat the same. However, both the metrics declined on a year-over-year basis. Also, higher labor costs and decline in traffic are likely to dent profits in the days ahead. However, increased focus on menu innovation, marketing strategies, seasonal promotions and cost-cutting efforts are likely to aid the company. Also, reopening of dining services is likely to drive the top line in the days ahead. The company’s off-premise sales continues to remain strong.”

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.48.

Shares of DRI opened at $97.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.21. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $124.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of -242.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.5% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darden Restaurants (DRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.