Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target upped by Loop Capital from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on DRI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.24.

Shares of DRI traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,454. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $124.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.51 and its 200-day moving average is $74.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.10, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 72.2% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

