Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $108.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target hoisted by BTIG Research from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.48.

NYSE DRI opened at $97.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.21. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of -242.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $124.01.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 34.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 234.8% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 47,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 33,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

