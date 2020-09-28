Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $112.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $112.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DRI. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Gordon Haskett cut Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered Darden Restaurants from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.48.

Shares of DRI opened at $97.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $124.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of -242.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 29.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,550,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $356,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,156,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,262,000 after purchasing an additional 385,441 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,649,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,512,000 after buying an additional 302,365 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,332,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $181,466,000 after buying an additional 628,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

