Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DSKE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Daseke from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Daseke from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Daseke in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Daseke from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Daseke from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.00.

NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $5.39 on Thursday. Daseke has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $7.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $348.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.33.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.19. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 47.41% and a negative net margin of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Daseke will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke during the second quarter worth $79,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Daseke by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 336,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 44,051 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Daseke by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 24,563 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Daseke during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

