DATA Price Reaches $0.0004 (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 27th. DATA has a total market capitalization of $4.28 million and approximately $131,880.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DATA has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One DATA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bibox, Huobi and DDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00100790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00241807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00039717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.73 or 0.01564112 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00195797 BTC.

About DATA

DATA was first traded on January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATA is data.eco

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Ethfinex, Kucoin, Bibox, DDEX, Huobi and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

