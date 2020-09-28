DATA Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last Week (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last seven days, DATA has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DATA token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, UEX, Ethfinex and Huobi. DATA has a market capitalization of $4.26 million and $167,935.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00252801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00041335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00097102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.27 or 0.01593767 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00187064 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DATA launched on January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official website is data.eco

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Ethfinex, Huobi, UEX, IDEX, Kucoin and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

