Datum (DAT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $994,773.41

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. During the last week, Datum has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. One Datum token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Datum has a market cap of $994,773.41 and $55,087.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042405 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005028 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006564 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.25 or 0.04862494 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009205 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00056603 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00033686 BTC.

About Datum

Datum is a token. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datum is datum.org

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

