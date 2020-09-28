Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Plans $0.76 Quarterly Dividend

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.76 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, November 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Deere & Company has raised its dividend payment by 26.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Deere & Company has a payout ratio of 40.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Deere & Company to earn $10.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

NYSE DE opened at $219.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $225.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $6,726,372 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.98.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

