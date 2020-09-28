Delphy (DPY) Price Hits $0.0088 on Exchanges

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. In the last week, Delphy has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Delphy has a total market cap of $548,400.96 and $142.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy token can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Delphy alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00042510 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006773 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.71 or 0.04617236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009178 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00056917 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033416 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.