Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DENN. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Denny’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded Denny’s from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denny’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Stephens downgraded Denny’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denny’s has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.79.

DENN stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $669.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.44. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $40.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.70 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Denny’s will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 8,488 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $98,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John William Dillon sold 8,900 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $103,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,287.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 130,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,094,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 146,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 68,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 275,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 22,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

