Dero (DERO) Market Capitalization Hits $6.11 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. In the last week, Dero has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a market cap of $6.11 million and approximately $407,459.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00005595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000115 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,044,247 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official website is dero.io

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.