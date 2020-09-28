Dero Price Hits $0.60 on Top Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 28th. Dero has a total market capitalization of $6.02 million and approximately $310,405.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dero has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00005505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,046,048 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dero Coin Trading

Dero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

