Destiny Media Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Short Interest Update

Destiny Media Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:DSNY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the August 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other Destiny Media Technologies news, major shareholder Mark A. Graber purchased 47,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $28,941.45. Also, major shareholder Mark A. Graber purchased 71,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $45,234.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 209,794 shares of company stock valued at $127,596. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSNY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 32,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.65. Destiny Media Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $1.16.

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 3.36%.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops and markets software as a service solutions for the distribution and promotion of digital media files over the Internet in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. It primarily develops technologies, which allow the distribution of digital media files either in a streaming or digital download format.

