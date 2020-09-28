Deutsche Bank Raises Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $97.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank from $77.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Gordon Haskett lowered Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.48.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $97.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of -242.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $124.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.21.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. The company’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,361,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after acquiring an additional 18,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

