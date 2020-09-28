DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have commented on DBOEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 8th. HSBC cut shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR alerts:

DBOEY stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.13. The company had a trading volume of 37,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,185. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.73. DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $19.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.65.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services) and GSF (Collateral Management), STOXX (Index Business), and Data.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.