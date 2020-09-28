Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €6.50 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LHA. UBS Group set a €5.85 ($6.88) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.44 ($6.40) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays set a €4.30 ($5.06) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of €7.10 ($8.35).

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €7.05 ($8.29) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €7.02 ($8.26) and a twelve month high of €17.95 ($21.12). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €8.58 and a 200 day moving average price of €8.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion and a PE ratio of -1.47.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

