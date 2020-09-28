Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €6.50 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LHA. UBS Group set a €5.85 ($6.88) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.44 ($6.40) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays set a €4.30 ($5.06) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of €7.10 ($8.35).

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €7.05 ($8.29) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €7.02 ($8.26) and a twelve month high of €17.95 ($21.12). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €8.58 and a 200 day moving average price of €8.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion and a PE ratio of -1.47.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

