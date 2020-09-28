DEUTSCHE POST A/S’s (DPSGY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Warburg Research downgraded shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of DPSGY stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.48. 28,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,474. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $47.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $17.57 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DEUTSCHE POST A/S will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

About DEUTSCHE POST A/S

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

