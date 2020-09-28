Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,200 shares, a growth of 157.1% from the August 31st total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS:DTEGY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.64. 93,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,702. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $18.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average of $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $29.77 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.