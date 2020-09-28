Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in September

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

DTCWY stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.61. 12,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,730. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.42.

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

