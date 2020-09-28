DeviantCoin (DEV) Price Hits $0.90

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One DeviantCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00008206 BTC on exchanges. DeviantCoin has a market cap of $26.48 million and approximately $229,432.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeviantCoin has traded up 31.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeviantCoin Coin Profile

DeviantCoin (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 29,567,344 coins and its circulating supply is 29,567,343 coins. DeviantCoin’s official website is deviantcoin.io . The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

DeviantCoin Coin Trading

DeviantCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeviantCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeviantCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

