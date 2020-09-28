Dex Liquidating (OTCMKTS:DXTRQ) and Alphatec (OTCMKTS:ATEC) Critical Survey

Dex Liquidating (OTCMKTS:DXTRQ) and Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dex Liquidating and Alphatec’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dex Liquidating N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alphatec $113.43 million 3.93 -$57.00 million ($1.09) -6.36

Dex Liquidating has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alphatec.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.7% of Alphatec shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Dex Liquidating shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of Alphatec shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dex Liquidating and Alphatec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dex Liquidating N/A N/A N/A Alphatec -56.16% -178.49% -39.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Dex Liquidating and Alphatec, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dex Liquidating 0 0 0 0 N/A Alphatec 0 0 6 0 3.00

Alphatec has a consensus target price of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 47.91%. Given Alphatec’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alphatec is more favorable than Dex Liquidating.

Summary

Alphatec beats Dex Liquidating on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures. The company offers MIS products consisting of Battalion Lateral Spacer System and Squadron Lateral Retractor, Illico Minimally Invasive Surgery System, and BridgePoint Spinous Process Fixation System; and fixation products, such as Arsenal Screw System and Zodiac Spinal Fixation Systems. It also provides cervical and cervico-thoracic products, including Trestle Luxe Anterior Cervical Plate System, and Solanas Posterior Cervico/Thoracic Fixation System and Avalon Occipital Plate; and interbody Systems, such as Battalion Universal Spacer System, Novel PEEK and Titanium Spinal Spacers, and Alphatec Solus Locking ALIF Spinal Spacer. In addition, the company offers biologics consisting of AlphaGraft Structural Allograft Spacers, AlphaGraft ProFuse Demineralized Bone Scaffold, Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier, Alphagraft Demineralized Bone Matrix, and Neocore Osteoconductive Matrix. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors and direct sales representatives in the United States. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

