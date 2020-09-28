DEX Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.61 Million (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. During the last week, DEX has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One DEX token can now be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit. DEX has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and $23,413.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00242256 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00099144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00039526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.14 or 0.01555094 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00193427 BTC.

About DEX

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

