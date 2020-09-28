dForce USDx (USDX) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

dForce USDx (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 27th. One dForce USDx token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00009178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USDx has a total market capitalization of $6.23 million and approximately $4,427.00 worth of dForce USDx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, dForce USDx has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,923.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $229.32 or 0.02099416 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001317 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.58 or 0.00600420 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001943 BTC.

dForce USDx Token Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. dForce USDx’s total supply is 6,215,584 tokens. The official website for dForce USDx is dforce.network . dForce USDx’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . dForce USDx’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet

dForce USDx Token Trading

dForce USDx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USDx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USDx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USDx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

